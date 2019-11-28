Project in Logan and Boone Counties delivers almost 5000 meals

Chapmanville Middle School was one of three locations that packaged Thanksgiving meals to deliver around Boone and Logan Counties. The project, In Action, is estimated to serve between 4,000 and 5,000 meals in house and through delivery.

The meals went out to anyone that signed up to receive them and they included turkey, corn, green beans, mashed potatoes, bread, desert and water. The executive director, Ronald Jones, said they even delivered these meals community style which means places such as retirement homes, and community centers can get the meals.

Patsy Ojeda has served at the event for six years and sees the real need. "This is wonderful project so many people are coming, more volunteers every year, I think because they realize what a worthwhile project this is and it is needed in this area tremendously," Ojeda said.

About 200 volunteers showed up on Thanksgiving and the night before to prepare the meals, package them, and deliver them. In order to serve this amount of people, churches donated baked goods and schools held canned drives. Jones says the event survives on 100 percent donations and volunteers each year since 2009. Whatever food is not given out, whether it is meals or canned items, is donated to homeless shelters and other organizations to help feed people.

Jones started the project while he was undergoing a kidney transplant and he thought he could give back to the community while he recovered. Jones is also the Chapmanville Middle School football coach. He says he plans the event starting in July.

"I was on dialysis and one of the things I felt like that I was just too productive to just sit on a machine for four and a half hours a day three days a week so I wanted to be able to contribute something during that time and its was just god blessed me that its grown to this today," Jones said.

When the event started in 2009, Jones says he served 275 people and it has grown tremendously since. The event has dine in options in addition to the deliveries although Jones says most of the meals are deliveries.

"We have a grandmother that gets all of her grand kids to her house and we bring 25 meals to her house so then she can feed them and have their own traditional Thanksgiving type of meal." Jones said. "Couple different senior centers, we go down and set up a community style dinner so it looks different for a lot of different people but the goal is still the same, we want to put our faith to action," he continued.

Each year the project hopes to add more volunteers and more community members but the biggest area that they need volunteers is the delivery drivers. The event was from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday and volunteers could choose a time that worked to volunteer.

Ojeda says when she volunteers and sees some of the same people each year. many of them, her friends she says, "It's something I hope will continue for a long, long time."