“A sea change” in attitudes about the coronavirus

A new NBC News/WSJ poll also shows how the past month has changed Americans’ attitudes about the coronavirus.

In March, 53 percent of voters said they’re worried that someone in their immediate family would catch the disease. Now it’s 73 percent.

Also in March, a combined 26 percent said the coronavirus has changed their day-to-day life in a “very” or “fairly” major way. Now it’s 77 percent.

And in a CNBC poll conducted in early April – by the same polling firms – 27 percent said they personally know someone infected by the coronavirus. Now, just more than a week later, it’s 40 percent.

“Socially and economically, we have seen a sea change in attitudes in just a month,” said Democratic pollster Jeff Horwitt of Hart Research Associates.

