Small dog found near death proving she's a survivor

A small pooch is still proving that she is a survivor.

Shelby, a dog found back in January near death by a dumpster, is making more strides in her recovery.

According to the Huntington Cabell-Wayne Animal Shelter, her blood work has been normal, she's gaining weight and her skin is healing well. Members at the shelter say Shelby is now 8 pounds.

Shelby enjoys car rides, being petted, snuggling, eating, taking baths and sleeping in.

She is not a fan of rain or snow.

To learn more about Shelby's story: Click Here

