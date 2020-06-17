Special moment | Brother and sister reunite in person after 3 months apart

Jim Smallridge visits Eastbrook Center in Charleston multiple times a week to see Carla Smallridge, his sister. On March 11, they were separated from one another due to COVID-19.

"We talk on the phone all of the time, but just to be able to lay eyes on her and see how she is," Jim Smallridge said.

It's not the kind of visit they are used to, but after 90 days of just FaceTime, they got to see one another behind masks, protective eyewear, and a plexiglass shield that separated them.

Jim Smallridge hasn't been able to visit his sister at the Eastbrook Center in Charleston since March 11 after Gov. Jim Justice ordered closures of nursing homes to visitors.

"Every resident and every family member in every nursing facility around the country is going through this. I mean it's hundreds of thousands of people," Smallridge said.

Wednesday marked the first day for nursing home visits in West Virginia at facilities like Eastbrook Center, a nursing home that hasn't had a case of COVID-19 in at least 14 days.

"Her roommate tested positive, so they moved her out. Then shortly thereafter, her new roommate tested positive, so they moved her out also. So, for the last two-plus months she's been in a room by herself," Smallridge said.

The days leading up to the big moment were filled with anticipation. It's 's a moment they won't soon forget.

"I'm not much of a tear-up kind of guy, but I did. Just the thought of what all she had been through, and although we aren't back with any sense of normalcy, it's having a portion of the ugliness shade to drop. And being able to step in and say, 'hey, it's going to be OK,' " Smallridge said.

