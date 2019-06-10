Tanker, car collide on I-79 S in Kanawha County

A tanker and car collided while traveling on I-79 south near the Clendenin exit.
By  | 
Posted:  | 
Updated: Mon 7:51 AM, Jun 10, 2019

CLENDENIN, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- A tanker and car collided while traveling on I-79 South near the Clendenin exit.

It happened just before 6:15 Monday morning.

According to the Clendenin Fire Dept., both vehicles were traveling south when they collided. The car crossed the median and went into the northbound lanes, flipping and hitting a rock wall.

The driver of the car was checked out at the scene, but is fine.

The slow lane of I-79 N was shut down, but is expected to reopen as soon as the wrecker removes the car.

 
Comments are posted from viewers like you and do not always reflect the views of this station. powered by Disqus