Tanker, car collide on I-79 S in Kanawha County

A tanker and car collided while traveling on I-79 South near the Clendenin exit.

It happened just before 6:15 Monday morning.

According to the Clendenin Fire Dept., both vehicles were traveling south when they collided. The car crossed the median and went into the northbound lanes, flipping and hitting a rock wall.

The driver of the car was checked out at the scene, but is fine.

The slow lane of I-79 N was shut down, but is expected to reopen as soon as the wrecker removes the car.

