UPDATE | Accident closes part of AA Highway in Carter County

UPDATE 9/26/19 @ 9:30 a.m.

The driver of a propane tanker has been flown to the hospital after a crash on the AA Highway.

Emergency crews tell WSAZ the driver of an SUV pulled out onto the AA Highway from Route 7 and was hit by the tanker.

It happened about 6:20 a.m. Thursday.

The driver of the tanker swerved to try to avoid the SUV, but hit it and ended up going over an embankment.

The tanker driver was trapped inside and had to be rescued. He was flown to the hospital but is expected to be okay.

The driver of the SUV was not hurt.

Investigators say the road will be closed for about 10-12 hours as crews work to get the tanker back up the hill.

