ACLU confronting bigotry in West Virginia

Following high profile controversies in West Virginia dealing with what the ACLU calls blatant discrimination, the group is trying to spread a message of empathy.

Tuesday evening the ACLU held a training session at the Cabell County Public Library in Huntington on confronting bigotry.

Organizers say they chose Cabell County as the location because of the infamous incident on April 1 when investigators say a woman falsely claimed an Egyptian man tried to kidnap her daughter at the Huntington Mall.

"That recent event had shaken some members of the community," ACLU community outreach coordinator Mollie Kennedy said, "and so we wanted to talk about the biases that can sometimes lead us to think certain ways about certain people and how to address that in ourselves and other people."

"There's a lot going on in this state right now about people misunderstanding other people, kind of spreading hate," Women's March West Virginia Vice President Barbara Garnett said. "I don't want to use that term, but I don't know how else to describe it."

They're working to combat what they call an alarming level of anti-Muslim rhetoric.

"The way we get past it I think first is through education and understanding," Garnett said. "That's what we're doing now. We're starting here."

