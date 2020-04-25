ACLU of West Virginia files lawsuit to ensure accessible abortions during pandemic

The American Civil Liberties Union took legal action Saturday to prevent abortions from not being accessible during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The ACLU of West Virginia filed a lawsuit on behalf of the Women's Health Center of West Virginia and its patients saying they wanted to prevent the State of West Virginia from "using the guise of the COVID-19 crisis to prevent people from obtaining abortion care."

The suit comes after pro-choice organizations in Alabama, Arkansas, Iowa, Ohio, Oklahoma, Louisiana, Tennessee, and Texas have also taken action to make sure the procedure is still available.

"We need officials who are 100 percent focused on addressing the COVID-19 pandemic and keeping people safe from it," said Joseph Cohen, executive director, ACLU of West Virginia. "Instead, our state is cynically exploiting this crisis to push a radical political agenda. It's unconscionable and it's dangerous."

"As health care professionals, we put our patient's health and safety first, and we are committed to doing everything we can to protect them, our staff, and our community while providing access to essential health care," said Katie Quinonez, executive director, Women's Health Center of West Virginia, the plaintiff in the case. "Even during a pandemic, pregnant people require health care — whether it is abortion care or prenatal care and childbirth services — and that care cannot be delayed until after the crisis is over."