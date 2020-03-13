ACTC moves online for lectures

Ashland Community and Technical College (ACTC) said in a statement Friday that they are committed to the health and well-being of students and employees at the college, so as a precaution to COVID-19, ACTC will cancel all in-person classes on Monday, March 16 and Tuesday March 17 to give faculty time to prepare for remote/alternative ways of teaching class, scheduled for the March 18-27 time period.

“As we are constantly monitoring the situation, we will advise everyone of necessary changes to our strategies as quickly as possible,” Dr. Larry Ferguson, president and CEO of ACTC, said.

The college says starting Wednesday, March 18, the following technical programs and science labs will meet as regularly scheduled.

Advanced Integrated Technology

Air Conditioning Technology

Automotive Technology

Computerized Manufacturing & Machining

Cosmetology (closed to the public)

Diesel Technology

Electrical Technology

Industrial Maintenance Technology

Lineman

Medical Nurse Aid

Phlebotomy

Truck Driver Training (CDL)

Welding

The college says all buildings on campus will be open.

ACTC is also following the CDC's guidelines for frequent cleaning and disinfecting.