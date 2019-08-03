ADA-accessible water chair donated for Charleston water parks

The City of Charleston has been donated a ADA-accessible water chair for children with physical disabilities to be able to enjoy the city's water parks.

Linda Streets donated the equipment to the city after her grandson had been able to enjoy area pools and splash pads by using one.

"For several months, my administration has been working to make the City of Charleston ADA compliant through the installation of curb ramps and creation of additional handicap parking spaces," said Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin. "This generous gift from Linda Streets and her family will allow our youngest residents to enjoy water activities."

The City has come up with a borrowing program so families can take the chair to areas like the Magic Island Splash Pad.

The chair will be kept at Cato Park and will be borrowed on a first come, first served basis.

"We are so pleased to see Mayor Goodwin and her administration providing and promoting accessible activities and recreation and ensuring compliance with the ADA in Charleston," said Linda Streets.

The chair can be borrowed for three days at a time. Borrowers must be at least 18-years-old, show a photo ID, and provide a credit card number to be put on file. The chair is free to rent, the city says the credit card would only be charged if the chair was returned damaged, or isn't returned at all.

Cato Parks' hours are Monday thru Friday from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Cato Park is closed Saturday and Sunday.

