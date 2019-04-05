AED devices added to Little League parks

An automated external defibrillator (AED) was placed in each concession stand of the six Charleston Little League ball parks on Friday.

The Charleston Fire department and Charleston Parks and Recreation say this has been a year-long initiative.

"Cardiac arrest is one of the leading causes of death in youth and kids, especially in sports. So for us to have the opportunity to have these in our concession stands is just awesome," said Rashaun Sayles, director of Charleston Parks and Recreation.

Charleston Fire Department Lt. David Hodges says the device requires little to no training. He says it comes with instructions and also prompts you on each step once you open it.

"The AED will only shock two rhythms, and it interprets that rhythm itself so there's no decision making that the end user has to do. They simply just apply the pads, and it prompts them as they continue to go through the process as they open it," Hodges said.

Kevin Deiss, a coach and father to three children in Little League, says he was the one who insisted on having the devices.

"It means so much for our Little League to have it, just for peace of mind. Not only for the coaches that are in the dugout but for the parents that have their kids play for our Little League. To know that they'll be safe, if something was to come about where we would have to use them," Deiss said.

Some Little Leagues are having their season openers starting Saturday.

