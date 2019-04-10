Boy collapses at baseball practice

UPDATE 4/10/19 @ 10 p.m.

A 12-year-old boy is being treated in a hospital after suffering a cardiac arrest and collapsing during Grayson little league baseball practice.

Within 15 minutes of practice starting Tuesday evening, Coach Garrett Kitchen says he saw the player fall to the ground.

"We started our before-practice jog to the fence post and back," Kitchen said. "When I looked up I saw him stumble. That's when he collapsed."

Kitchen says he ran over to the boy and called 911.

"We saw that he wasn't responding to us," he said. "It is very hard to watch a kid collapse like that."

The boy was flown to a hospital in Cincinnati.

The family says the boy's condition has been improving, but he's expected to be sedated for a few days.

A prayer was spoken at the beginning of Grayson little league practice Wednesday.

"Their family is very active in sports here and is just a really good Christian family," assistant coach David Flatt said. "He's a fine young man. I really hate it for him. They're in our thoughts and prayers today."

Coach Kitchen says the young athlete is close friends with his own children.

"There's always a smile on his face," Kitchen said. "He's a tough kid. I love him like he's my own."

A post on a GoFundMe page says the boy and his family will likely be at the hospital for many days if not weeks.

As of late Wednesday night, nearly $5,000 had already been raised on the page for the family.

Coach Kitchen says people from the community have been visiting the family at the hospital and offering to help any way they can.

"Everybody knows the family," Kitchen said. "Everybody knows everybody in Grayson."

People who want to donate can find the GoFundMe page here: https://www.gofundme.com/william-burton039s-journey

Thanks to a Kentucky law that requires automated external defibrillators (AEDs) to be at sporting activities, he was able to get help much faster.

Carter County EMS Director Frank Sloas says the sooner the heart can be shocked, the better chance that person has to live.

The ambulance center was four minutes away from the baseball field. While that doesn’t seem like much, it can mean the difference between life and death in a crucial situation.

"After four to six minutes, a person will start experiencing brain death and after 10 minutes it is generally irreversible," Sloas said.

