AEP begins improvement project in Jackson County

If an Appalachian Power project goes according to plan, the new year will bring more reliable service for customers in Jackson County, West Virginia.

Beginning Jan. 1, 2020, work will start on a $60 million investment called the Ravenswood area improvement project.

According to Mark Whitley of the Jackson County Development Authority, crews will focus on rebuilding structures that have been in place for 70-plus years. The goal is to replace approximately 30 miles of 69-kilvolt transmission line. Whitley says the project will reduce the likelihood of extended outages to customers and decrease restoration times when outages do occur.

"This is a very important project for residents and businesses in the Jackson County especially at the Maritime and Industrial Park and Constellium plant," Whitley said. AEP will also extend 3-Phase power to parts of Ravenswood and Millwood. Whitley says this will the areas more attractive for development.

"Appalachian Power's priority is providing our customers with reliable service at an affordable price," said Phil Moye, Appalachian Power spokesperson.

"The work AEP's doing in Jackson County will reinforce their transmission system while preparing the power grid to help support the growth that Jackson County is experiencing and for future growth that's projected," Whitley said.

Officials say more than 200 construction workers will be needed over the course of this project.

The project is expected to be completed by 2022.

