AMBER ALERT: Teen possibly abducted in Morgantown

An Amber Alert was Sunday for a 14-year-old girl last seen in Morgantown who was possibly abducted by her 26-year-old boyfriend.

Shyanne Lula Phillips was last seen in the Blue Grass Village area of Morgantown. State Police said she is believed to be in extreme danger.

Authorities believe she was abducted by Daniel Smalls. They may be traveling in an older dark gray Toyota pickup with a North Carolina license plate.

It was last seen traveling to North Carolina or South Carolina, possibly in the area of Bridgeton, NC. They were also possibly traveling to Garrett County, Md. or Berkeley County, W.Va.

She was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, light blue jeans, dark-rimmed glasses, brown work boots with an American flag. She is 5 feet 2 inches tall, 105 pounds with fair skin, blonde hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information should call Morgantown Police at 304-284-7467, the West Virginia State Police, or 911.