AMBER Alert for Virginia teen extended into West Virginia

An AMBER Alert issued in Virginia has been extended into West Virginia.

Virginia State Police have issued an AMBER Alert for 14-year-old Isabel Shae Hicks.

She is 4 foot 11 inches tall, weighing 120 lbs.

Hicks was last reported seen at her home in Bumpass and is believed to be in extreme danger.

The abductor is believed to be Bruce William Lynch, described as a white man with brown hair, brown eyes, 5 foot 10 inches tall, weighing 195 lbs, born November 22, 1985.

They are believed to be traveling in a 2003 Toyota Matrix with at Virginia tag VEM-9071.

The Lousia County Sheriff's Office is asking that anyone with information contact them at 540-967-1234.