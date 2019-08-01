ARH finalizes purchase of Prestonsburg hospital

Officials with Appalachian Regional Healthcare announced they have finalized the purchase of their 3rd hospital in Floyd County.

ARH took over Highlands Regional Medical Center, based in Prestonsburg with clinics and home health operations in several Big Sandy counties, at 12:01 Thursday morning.

The 192-bed hospital will now operate under the new name of Highlands ARH Regional Medical Center.

It becomes the 13th member of the ARH system, with hospitals in many counties across the mountains.

"We are excited that the Highlands team is now a part of the ARH system and our long-term plans for healthcare in eastern Kentucky. As a member of our ARH system, Highlands will continue to provide excellent care while benefitting from the collective stability and strength a multi-hospital system such as ARH can offer," said ARH President and CEO Joe Grossman. "ARH is committed to providing our patients an unparalleled experience as the most trusted home for healthcare. To do this, we continue to build upon the passion and dedication of our talented staff and the unmatched quality of the care we provide."