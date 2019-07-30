Man dies in UTV crash in Putnam County

A man died after a UTV crash in Putnam County early Sunday morning.

It happened around 2 in the morning on Hilbert Drive in Robertsburg.

Putnam County Chief Deputy Eric Hayzlett says investigators responded to a report of an accident with injuries. While they were on their way to the scene, 911 dispatchers let the officers know the victim died.

Deputies say the crash killed Thomas Hilbert, 57, of St. Albans. He was a passenger on the UTV when it rolled over.

Hilbert owned the UTV and the crash happened on his camp property.

Alcohol is suspected to be the cause of the accident.