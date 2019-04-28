ATV accident kills a juvenile in Pike County

Kentucky State Police are investigating a fatal ATV collision that took place in the Hurricane community of Pike County.

According to a press released, troopers and a detective responded to the incident that occurred just after 1 p.m.

When they arrived at the scene, they found that two juveniles were traveling on North on Porter Lane and had attempted to make a U-turn. When the ATV was making the sharp left hand turn, it rolled over and ejected both of the juveniles.

The passenger of the vehicle was transported from the scene by ambulance to Pikeville Medical Center where they were pounced dead. The driver of the ATV was uninjured.

The Kentucky State Police is currently investigating this crash.

