Vacant home demolished thanks to AT&T donation

A vacant, dilapidated home was demolished Wednesday thanks to a new partnership between the City of Charleston and AT&T.

The abandoned structure located at 844 Indiana Avenue is the first in a series of four to come down.

Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin today joined AT&T West Virginia President Andy Feeney to announce Believe AppalachiaSM in Charleston Wednesday afternoon.

On Feb. 3, Charleston's City Council voted to allow the City to accept donated money from AT&T for home demolitions, the purchase of new mattresses for first responders and funding for an afterschool program.

"We are grateful for AT&T and the Believe AppalachiaSM campaign for joining us in making Charleston a vibrant, more robust community," said Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin. "These funds will help demolish vacant, dilapidated structures that cause unnecessary risk to our first responders and the public and will support those that encounter this epidemic on a daily basis."

As part of today's event, AT&T employees also took part in a neighborhood clean-up around Indiana Avenue.

AT&T is donating $45,000 to the City as part of its Believe AppalachiaSM initiative.

$32,000 will help demolish abandoned homes. $8,000 will purchase mattresses for fire stations across the city and $5,000 will fund an afterschool program.

An additional $5,000 is also being donated to the YWCA Domestic Violence Program.

"On behalf of our many employees who call Charleston home I want to thank Mayor Goodwin for her leadership on the opioid addiction crisis. AT&T Believes in Appalachia. AT&T Believes in Charleston. And most of all, AT&T Believes in our first responders," said Andy Feeney, AT&T West Virginia President. "To Charleston's finest, the men and women in uniform and those who serve in the emergency services community, it is our profound honor to be a part of "helping the helpers" and to thank you for all you do for us."