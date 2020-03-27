Absentee ballot applications to be mailed to all W.Va. voters

The West Virginia secretary of state's office says voters should receive an absentee ballot application sometime during the first week of April.

Secretary of State Mac Warner announced Thursday he has issued guidance to help county clerks with mailing applications to every registered voter in the state.

Warner's office said in a news release it will reimburse county clerks for the cost of the mailings to reduce the burden on county budgets.

The release said during the state of emergency declared by Gov. Jim Justice in response to the coronavirus pandemic, registered voters can use an absentee-by-mail ballot to vote in the May 12 primary.