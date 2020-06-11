Absentee ballot deadline fast approaching for Ky. primary election

The 2020 Kentucky primary election is on June 23. This year is unique because all voters will be able to vote by mail-in absentee ballots and limited polling locations will be offered.

"You have to request that by the 15th, and we have to your postmarked ballot back the 23rd, and we can count it till the 26th," said Johnson County Clerk Sallee Holbrook.

To request a ballot, the Kentucky State Board of Elections has established an online portal that allows voters to request an absentee ballot. It will and it will send postcards out to voters. The portal can also be found by clicking or tapping here.

Instead of mailing your ballot in, it can also be dropped off an official ballot box location. Contact your local county clerk to get information.

The Kentucky State Board of Elections also set up a tracking system to see the status of your absentee ballot.

"On the portal, people can track their ballot. Head over to GoVoteKy.com. And then it will bring up the portal, midways down there is a place to check absentee ballot request status. You go in first name, last name, and you submit and it will show the status of your ballot," said Lawrence County Clerk Chris Jobe.

If they prefer, people can still vote in person on election day.

