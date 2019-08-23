UPDATE | All lanes of I-64 back open after accident in Cabell County

UPDATE 8/23/19 @ 7:45 a.m.

All lanes of I-64 are back open after an accident in Cabell County.

The crash was reported in the WB lanes of I-64 in the Barboursville area.

No injuries were reported.

ORIGINAL STORY 8/23/19An accident is causing delays on I-64 in Cabell County.

According to WV511, the accident was reported at the 17 mile-marker in the WB lanes. That's in the Barboursville area.

Cabell County dispatchers say no injuries have been reported.

The slow lane is shut down.

WSAZ has a crew headed to the scene.

Keep checking WSAZ.com and the WSAZ app for the latest information.

