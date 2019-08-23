UPDATE | All lanes of I-64 back open after accident in Cabell County

CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- UPDATE 8/23/19 @ 7:45 a.m.
All lanes of I-64 are back open after an accident in Cabell County.
The crash was reported in the WB lanes of I-64 in the Barboursville area.
No injuries were reported.
ORIGINAL STORY 8/23/19
An accident is causing delays on I-64 in Cabell County.
According to WV511, the accident was reported at the 17 mile-marker in the WB lanes. That's in the Barboursville area.
Cabell County dispatchers say no injuries have been reported.
The slow lane is shut down.
