Drivers heading in and around Charleston should expect heavy delays due to a crash.

The accident happened before 8 a.m. Monday in the southbound lanes of I-77. The crash is right near the Westmoreland Road exit.

Right now, both southbound lanes are closed and one of two northbound lanes are closed.

Traffic is also backed up on I-64 eastbound.

Drivers should use caution in these areas.

