UPDATE | One lane reopens after I-64 crash in Kanawha County

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- UPDATE 5/29/19 @ 11:43 a.m.
The fast lane is back open on I-64 East in Kanawha County after an accident. The other eastbound lanes are still closed.
The accident was reported just after 11 a.m. Wednesday just before the Cross Lanes exit.
A car and a truck are involved in the crash. No word on injuries.
ORIGINAL STORY 5/29/19
A crash is causing a traffic tie-up for drivers in Kanawha County.
Right now, all eastbound lanes are closed between Nitro and Cross Lanes.
