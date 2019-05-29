UPDATE | One lane reopens after I-64 crash in Kanawha County

UPDATE 5/29/19 @ 11:43 a.m.

The fast lane is back open on I-64 East in Kanawha County after an accident. The other eastbound lanes are still closed.

The accident was reported just after 11 a.m. Wednesday just before the Cross Lanes exit.

A car and a truck are involved in the crash. No word on injuries.

We have a crew at the scene.

ORIGINAL STORY 5/29/19

A crash is causing a traffic tie-up for drivers in Kanawha County.

The accident was reported just after 11 a.m. Wednesday along I-64 East just before the Cross Lanes exit.

Right now, all eastbound lanes are closed between Nitro and Cross Lanes.

A car and a truck are involved in the crash. No word on injuries.

