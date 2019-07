One person was transported to the hospital after an accident on U.S. 119 Thursday afternoon.

The vehicle was traveling on U.S. 119 near Hively Addition Road in Clendenin. The vehicle ended up in a ditch and on its top.

Metro 911 dispatchers say the fire department and medics arrived to the scene and transported the driver to the hospital.

The extent of the driver's injuries is unknown.

