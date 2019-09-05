Accident in South Charleston causes road closure

A multiple vehicle accident in South Charleston has blocked all eastbound lanes of MacCorkle Avenue SW.

Metro 911 dispatchers say the accident happened on the 4400 block of MacCorkle Avenue SW Thursday afternoon. The accident involved two or three vehicles.

There was at least one patent injured in this crash, but the extent of their injuries is unknown.

The eastbound lanes will remain closed while the scene is being cleared.

