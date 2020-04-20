Accident involving large bear seriously damages car, results in bear being euthanized

An accident between a car and a black bear seriously damaged the car and resulted in the bear having to be euthanized, the Martin County Sheriff’s Office said.

Deputies say the incident happened around 5 a.m. Monday on state Route 40 in the Blacklog area.

Later that morning, investigators were notified that the bear was alive and under a building near the accident site where it had growled at a woman.

The bear, which was estimated to weigh more than 350 pounds, was critically injured and euthanized by Fish and Wildlife biologists.

According to the sheriff’s office, bear sightings are becoming more common in that area.

