Accident knocks out power, temporarily closes Walmart

An accident knocked out power and closed a Walmart Supercenter Wednesday morning.

Police tell WSAZ.com an elderly driver hit a power pole and damaged a transformer at the Southridge Shopping Center in Kanawha County just after 2 a.m..

No injuries were reported.

Police say the elderly man who hit the power pole with his car left the scene of the accident. Officers have not been able to locate the vehicle.

Walmart will remain closed until power can be restored.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

