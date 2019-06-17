Accident on Corridor G shuts down several lanes

A multi-vehicle car accident on Monday has closed some lanes of Corridor G at the intersection of Trace Fork Boulevard, Metro 911 dispatchers say.

It happened around 2 p.m.

The left and middle lanes of Corridor G have been blocked by emergency vehicles and medics arriving on the scene.

One victim has been transported to the hospital, and dispatchers say another may be transported soon. The extent of their injuries is unknown at this time.

