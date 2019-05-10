Accused burglar fails to outrun Huntington police twice

A suspected thief didn't do himself any favors by wearing a stolen shirt near the scene of the crime.

Clayton Weaver, 27, of Ona, is facing a long list of charges in connection with crimes spreading from March to this past Wednesday.

On March 31, a home and several cars were broken into along and near the 2900 block of 4th Avenue.

The criminal complaint says a red and green flannel shirt was stolen out of one of the cars, and an officer spotted Weaver wearing that shirt nearby.

The complaint says the suspect tried to hide from police behind bushes along 3rd Avenue. Police say the officer told Weaver to come out, and Weaver came out screaming and threw a backpack at the officer.

The officer says he was able to partially block the backpack, but it still hit him in his forearm and head.

The complaint says Weaver took off running, and the officer tazed him. The suspect kept running, and the officer tazed him a second time and took him into custody, according to the complaint.

Fast forward to last Thursday, police say Weaver tried to steal items from a store on 8th Avenue, but an employee confronted him, and he removed the items from his pants.

Police say they issued a warrant after recognizing Weaver in the security video.

Then this past Wednesday, police say Weaver was seen walking into a house along 11th Avenue. Police say he doesn't live there but was trying to sell items from inside.

The criminal complaint says when officers approached the house, Weaver ran out the back door.

Police say Weaver was caught a short time later, and he told police he ran because he knew there was a warrant for his arrest.

Weaver was taken to the Western Regional Jail on a $65,000 bond.

Police say Weaver admitted he broke into the home and vehicles.

He's facing charges of obstructing an officer, destruction of property, and battery on a government official.

