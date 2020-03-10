Deputies and troopers respond to separate shooting scenes, two men injured

Several law enforcement agencies responded to two different shooting scenes Tuesday morning in Cabell County, West Virginia.

West Virginia State Police tells WSAZ.com one of the scenes was at a camper that someone used as a residence along Topping Road and the other at a home nearby.

Two men are now being treated at a hospital. One man sustained an injury to the leg. The other was injured in the groin.

Troopers say they are receiving conflicting information from eyewitnesses as to what lead to the shootings.

The accused shooter is in police custody, according to West Virginia State Police.

West Virginia State Police, the Cabell County Sheriff's Department and West Virginia Division of Natural Resources all responded to the scenes.

Law enforcement have not released the names of those involved in the incident.

