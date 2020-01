UPDATE 1/10/20 @ 8:10 a.m..

The lockdown has been lifted at MacDill Air Force Base in Florida after a report of armed suspect outside the base.

ORIGINAL STORY 1/10/20

MacDill Air Force Base is under lockdown after reports of an active shooter on the base.

A U.S. Special Operations Command spokesman says this isn't a drill.

The base is located near Tampa, Florida.

No other details are being released.

