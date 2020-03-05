Active shooter training held at Huntington church

If someone with a gun goes to a crowded place with the intent of killing as many people as possible, police say your odds of surviving go up if you've gone through mental preparation of how to react.

Thursday night at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Huntington, Detective Lance Roberts with the Huntington Police Department and Rob Stinnett with the Department of Homeland Security ran active shooter simulations with a Nerf gun in place of the real thing.

"It seems like you turn on the news, and every week there is something somewhere where someone has a weapon and is trying to hurt people," Stinnett, who's retired from the Huntington Police Department, said.

Roberts told the crowd running from the shooter is a much more preferable reaction than hiding, but even better is barricading the door, throwing items at the shooter, or rushing them.

"Once you decide to engage this individual, you're in a kill or be killed situation," Roberts, who is the school resource officer at Huntington High, said.

"I think everyone should have this opportunity to be able to do this," church member Carolyn Becker said following the exercise. "These guys were just really terrific to tell how we can protect ourselves."

The seminar will be taught again on March 22 at Cross Point Baptist Church in Huntington and at Real Life Christian Center Church in Huntington on March 29.

The seminar is also taught at schools in Cabell County.

