Active shooting scene in Garrison, Kentucky

An active shooting scene is being investigated in Lewis County, Kentucky.

It happened Wednesday morning in the Garrison area.

Kentucky State Police confirms to WSAZ that Kinney Road near State Route 10 is closed due to the shooting.

No word yet on whether anyone is injured.

KSP said troopers, along with the Lewis County Sheriff's office and the Vanceburg Police Department, are involved in an active police investigation and that information will be released later this morning.

Fire departments from Garrison V.F.D. and Oak V.F.D. are also assisting.

WSAZ has a crew at the scene gathering information.

Keep checking the WSAZ App for the latest information.