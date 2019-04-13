Actor Bill Murray makes several stops in Kentucky

Hollywood actor Bill Murray was spotted across central Kentucky Thursday.

Murray, who has a knack for making surprise appearances in unexpected places, made several stops including Woodford Reserve and Bourbon on Rye.

"I poured him a glass of bourbon, walked over and introduced myself, told him if there was anything he needed just don't be shy," said Bourbon on Rye Manager Christopher Evans.

The actor made himself at home even stepping behind the bar at one point.

"Yeah, he's not real shy," Evans said. "He opens doors, checks stuff out. He didn't bat an eye to come up behind the bar, make cocktails, talk, just real nice guy."

The 68-year-old achieved fame on Saturday Night Live before becoming one of the most popular comedic actors of his generation. He also received an Academy Award nomination for his role in "Lost in Translation."

Murray's son Luke is an assistant coach at the University of Louisville for their basketball program, ensuring Kentucky can expect more spontaneous trips from Bill Murray in the future.