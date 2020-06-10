Additional COVID-19 death confirmed in W.Va.

An additional COVID-19 death has been reported by the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources.

DHHR officials say a 65-year-old man from Kanawha County has passed away.

As of 10:00 a.m., there have been 117,916 total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 2,188 total cases and 85 deaths.

618 of those case are still considered active, DHHR officials say.

1,485 West Virginians have recovered from virus complications.

CASES PER COUNTY (Case confirmed by lab test/Probable case): Barbour (9/0), Berkeley (340/15), Boone (16/0), Braxton (2/0), Brooke (4/1), Cabell (69/2), Calhoun (3/0), Clay (7/0), Fayette (54/0), Gilmer (10/0), Grant (13/1), Greenbrier (9/0), Hampshire (35/0), Hancock (18/2), Hardy (40/0), Harrison (40/1), Jackson (141/0), Jefferson (199/5), Kanawha (234/7), Lewis (8/0), Lincoln (5/0), Logan (20/0), Marion (51/2), Marshall (33/1), Mason (15/0), McDowell (6/0), Mercer (13/0), Mineral (49/2), Mingo (7/2), Monongalia (128/14), Monroe (7/1), Morgan (18/1), Nicholas (7/0), Ohio (52/0), Pendleton (11/2), Pleasants (3/1), Pocahontas (20/1), Preston (19/5), Putnam (39/1), Raleigh (17/1), Randolph (139/0), Ritchie (1/0), Roane (9/1), Summers (1/0), Taylor (8/1), Tucker (6/0), Tyler (3/0), Upshur (6/1), Wayne (103/0), Wetzel (9/0), Wirt (4/0), Wood (51/3), Wyoming (3/0).

