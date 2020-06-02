Additional COVID-19 death reported in W.Va.

Another COVID-19 death has been reported in West Virginia.

According to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources, a 52-year-old man from Kanawha County has passed away from virus complications.

As of Tuesday morning, there have been 100,543 total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 2,041 total cases and 77 deaths.

DHHR officials say 623 of those cases are still considered active.

So far, 1,341 West Virginians have recovered from the virus.

CASES PER COUNTY (Case confirmed by lab test/Probable case): Barbour (9/0), Berkeley (303/11), Boone (9/0), Braxton (2/0), Brooke (4/1), Cabell (65/2), Calhoun (2/0), Clay (5/0), Fayette (50/0), Gilmer (10/0), Grant (11/1), Greenbrier (9/0), Hampshire (31/0), Hancock (17/2), Hardy (39/0), Harrison (39/1), Jackson (137/0), Jefferson (187/5), Kanawha (227/2), Lewis (9/0), Lincoln (5/0), Logan (17/0), Marion (50/1), Marshall (30/0), Mason (15/0), McDowell (6/0), Mercer (13/0), Mineral (45/2), Mingo (5/2), Monongalia (123/11), Monroe (6/1), Morgan (18/1), Nicholas (8/0), Ohio (42/0), Pendleton (11/2), Pleasants (3/1), Pocahontas (20/1), Preston (20/5), Putnam (35/0), Raleigh (15/1), Randolph (131/0), Ritchie (1/0), Roane (9/0), Summers (1/0), Taylor (8/1), Tucker (4/0), Tyler (3/0), Upshur (6/1), Wayne (102/0), Wetzel (9/0), Wirt (4/0), Wood (50/3), Wyoming (3/0).

