Additional case of COVID-19 related to Kanawha Judicial Annex

Another employee at Kanawha County's judicial annex has tested positive for COVID-19.

Kanawha-Charleston health officials say seven employees have tested positive for the virus since March 21. The spouse of one of those employees also tested positive for the virus, bringing the total number of cases related to the building to eight.

The county made the announcement at a press conference Wednesday morning. Officials say the county now has more testing capabilities and a larger capacity to handle this increase.

Anyone associated with the annex that feels they should be tested is encouraged to call the coronavirus hotline at 800-887-4304.