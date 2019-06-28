Additional microburst occurred in Sissonville Monday

In addition to the tornado that touched down in Sissonville Monday evening, the National Weather Service has found that a microburst also caused damage.

The microburst began along Sissonville Drive and traveled two miles near Wallace on Monday afternoon. Its estimated maximum wind speed was between 90 and 100 miles per hour.

Limited tree damage was noted to the north and west of the starting point, but widespread damage to trees a fence, and a carport were found more south, along Old Tuppers Creek Road.

