Additional patrols scheduled to keep roads safe on New Year's Eve

Updated: Mon 3:29 PM, Dec 30, 2019

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- The Kanawha County Sheriff's Office has announced they will be conducting additional patrols over the New Year's holiday to ensure safety on the roads.

According to a release, deputies will be assisting in 911 calls, conducting traffic patrols, and looking to find people driving under the influence.

The Kanawha County Sheriff's Office encourages anyone drinking to pre-arrange rides or use local taxi services.

People who see other motorists driving under the influence are asked to call 911 or Metro 911 dispatchers at 304-357-0191.

 