Additional patrols scheduled to keep roads safe on New Year's Eve

The Kanawha County Sheriff's Office has announced they will be conducting additional patrols over the New Year's holiday to ensure safety on the roads.

According to a release, deputies will be assisting in 911 calls, conducting traffic patrols, and looking to find people driving under the influence.

The Kanawha County Sheriff's Office encourages anyone drinking to pre-arrange rides or use local taxi services.

People who see other motorists driving under the influence are asked to call 911 or Metro 911 dispatchers at 304-357-0191.