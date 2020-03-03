After damaging report, W.Va. moves away from voting app

West Virginia is opting not to use a widely criticized voting app in the state's coming primary elections.

The decision was made after the release of a blistering report that found potential security flaws in the platform.

Donald Kersey is general counsel for the Secretary of State's office.

He said Monday that an MIT analysis of the Voatz app persuaded officials to use a different system to comply with a new law requiring electronic ballots for people with physical disabilities.

The MIT study found that Voatz has vulnerabilities that could allow hackers to change a person's vote without detection.

The Boston-based Voatz has strongly disputed the study.

