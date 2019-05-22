After gubernatorial primary defeat, Rocky Adkins pledges support to Andy Beshear

Rocky Adkins' bid to become Kentucky's Democratic nominee for governor fell short by just a few thousand votes.

Adkins was defeated by Kentucky Attorney General Andy Beshear.

In his concession speech Tuesday night at his alma mater, Morehead State University, the House Minority Leader said it was disappointing to lose, but he's proud of the way he and his staff competed.

Adkins said he enjoyed the campaign immensely and regrets nothing, other than losing.

"It was important that somebody would stand toe to toe with this governor over the last three and a half years and fight back on his bad agenda that has been bad for Kentucky," Adkins told a crowd of his supporters, "and folks, that fight is worth fighting."

Adkins pledged his full support to Andy Beshear and said he'll do everything he can to help him defeat Governor Matt Bevin in the general election.

"If you ask me tonight if I'm disappointed, sure I'm disappointed," Adkins said in his speech. "I've said all along we were playing to win, that we were in it to win it, but folks, I am excited about the opportunity I had."

The Elliott County native has served more than 30 years in the Kentucky House of Representatives.

