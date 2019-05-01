After student’s death, fraternity expelled from Ohio U. for hazing

Officials at Ohio University have expelled the Sigma Pi fraternity after iIt was charged with 10 violations of the student code of conduct.

Freshman Collin Wiant, a Sigma Pi pledge, died last November. The Wiant family attorney says what happened was a hazing incident.

Letters sent to the Epsilon chapter of Sigma Pi from the university hearing board paint a vivid picture of what allegedly played out.

A home on Mill Street served as additional housing for fraternity members and, according to these documents, it was ground zero for violations to the student code of conduct.

Following the death of Wiant, a board determined the activity of the fraternity warranted their expulsion.

University officials found the epsilon chapter guilty of all but one violation - including four violations to university hazing rules, three violations to university alcohol and drug policy and two violations classified as harmful behavior - findings egregious enough to deny an appeal by Sigma Pi twice and expel them from the Athens campus effective immediately.

“I mean, you have sleep deprivation, you have physical brutality, whippings, beatings,” said Sean Alto, an associate with Cooper Elliot, the firm representing the Wiant family,

He said the detailed findings paint a familiar picture.

“In going through this, point by point, it just lined up with what we already knew,” Alto said.

The attorney said the recent findings not only corroborate their claims that hazing caused the teen’s death, a case they’ve filed against both the local and national chapters of sigma pi, but also offer the family relief.

“This information will be very useful to us as we move forward with the lawsuit,” Alto said.

