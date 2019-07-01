Air conditioner theft caught on camera

Few things feel as refreshing as stepping into an air conditioned room on a hot summer day.

That's why a theft at a grandfather's house in Guyandotte has him and his wife so steamed.

"It makes me hot," the grandpa said, "literally hot."

He'd set an air conditioning unit outside his home to dry it after cleaning it. He'd planned to install it upstairs in his grandchildren's playroom.

"I live in a two-story house," the homeowner, who didn't want to be identified for fear of retaliation, said. "It gets very hot upstairs."

He says at 7:15 Saturday evening, his home security cameras caught a man, who wasn't concealing his face whatsoever, picking up the air conditioning unit and walking off with it.

"I just couldn't believe it," the victim said. "It blew my mind."

He says the thief approached his house through the thick grass and weeds in the back yard of the vacant home next door.

"It makes me really angry, because I don't even have the money to replace the air conditioner right now," the victim said.

After his wife posted the surveillance pictures on social media, someone showed them another post showing what appeared to be the same air conditioner had been sold online for $70.

"He sold it within one hour after he stole it," the victim said. "I thought oh my gosh, he's already got his drug money that fast. People like that need to be taken off the street and put away for a long time."

