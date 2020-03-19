Airline at Yeager Airport to halt flights due to lack of demand

Due to a lack of demand, an airline carrier at Yeager Airport in Charleston, West Virginia is temporarily suspending all flights.

Beginning April 6, Airport Director Nick Keller says Spirit Airlines will halt all flights.

Spirit also announced it will push back flights to Myrtle Beach that were originally scheduled to start in April. Those will now tentatively begin June 10.

Spirit says flights will no longer be grounded as soon as demand picks back up,

Keller says the remaining eight flights schedule for Orlando, Florida will take off before April 6.

"It's a cautious response but you see it all across the airline industry," Keller said.

