Some airlines requiring passengers to wear face masks

American Airlines, Delta Air Lines, United Airlines, and Spirit announced beginning May 11, all passengers will be required to wear face masks while onboard their planes.

Yeager Airport Spokesperson Chris Williams said passengers are not required to wear face masks while inside the terminal.

"Everyone needs to do what they feel is necessary to keep themselves safe. if someone wants to come to the airport and wear a mask, you are certainly allowed to do that. If someone wants to come and they don't wear a mask in the terminal, that's OK too," Williams said.

Social distancing will be enforced in the TSA line.

"At the TSA checkpoint, there's tape on the ground to signify 6 feet. If you are waiting in the TSA line and it's starting to get backed up, just like you are at the grocery store, if you have to wait outside, abide by that 6-foot line," Williams said.

Williams also encourages passengers as travel increases, give yourself extra time to get to the gates.

"Give yourself an extra 15-30 minutes to what you would normally do, just because the 6 feet, it might take a little longer at the counter and they want to practice social distancing, as well. he said. "If you are coming to the airport give yourself that extra time," Williams said.