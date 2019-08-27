Ala. teen killed father, critically injured brother after being told to clean room, family says

A father is dead and his 12-year old son is in critical condition following a shooting at their home on Barberry Lane in Toney Saturday afternoon.

Chad Wanca, 43, died from a gunshot wound. His son, Hunter, 12, was injured. The family said Chad Wanca's 16-year-old son has been charged with murder and attempted murder. (Source: Family photo/WAFF/Gray News)

Linda and Rick McNamara say their son, 43-year-old Chad Wanca, died from a gunshot wound at Huntsville Hospital. His 12-year-old son, Hunter Wanca, was taken to the intensive care unit at UAB.

Family members said Hunter was doing better Monday. He was alert and talking.

The McNamaras said their 16-year-old grandson is charged with murder and attempted murder. Madison County investigators aren’t releasing his name because he’s a juvenile.

The suspect is in the Madison County Jail. He had a hearing on Monday.

Linda and Rick McNamara say they were told the shooting started when their oldest grandson was asked to clean his room.

“I’m going to the hospital. I hope I’ll be able to get in and see my grandson. I’d like to go to the jail as well and see my other grandson. I want to talk to him. I don’t know where his head is at. I love my grandsons. I love them both,” said Linda McNamara.

They said they ween’t allowed to see their incarcerated grandson and don’t know when they’ll be able to.

“We hope to. I really would and need to talk to my grandson and let him know that we are there for him,” Linda McNamara said.

