'Alabama' cancels show at West Virginia State Fair

Alabama has canceled its upcoming show at the West Virginia State Fair.

The show, set for Friday night, has been postponed because lead singer Randy Owen is sick.

According to a post on the West Virginia State Fair Facebook page, Owen is being treated treated for cluster migraines and vertigo and is under doctor's orders not to perform.

"The band Alabama was looking forward to performing for the fans on the 50th Anniversary Tour and apologize for the inconvenience," Tony Conway Ontourage Management Nashville, Tennessee.

According to the post:

"Refunds from ticket sales at the State Fair of West Virginia will be issued immediately for credit cards and within 7-10 business days after the fair for cash or checks. Refunds will be issued in the original form of payment. State Fair of West Virginia is not responsible for tickets bought or sold from third party vendors. Refunds will only be issued to tickets purchased from ETIX and the State Fair of West Virginia."