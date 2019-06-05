Alabama's chemical castration bill awaits governor's signature

There’s a bill on Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey’s desk that would require convicted sex offenders on parole to undergo chemical castration.

Republican State Rep. Steve Hurst of Talladega County said this bill, HB 379, will save children’s lives.

He said passing a bill like this has been a goal of his for almost 15 years.

The bill says a person convicted of a sex offense involving a child younger than 13 will be required to undergo chemical castration before being paroled.

It would require the Department of Public Health to administer the treatment, which would reduce the production of testosterone or other hormones in the body.

“I’d prefer it be surgical, because the way I look at it, if they’re going to mark these children for life, they need to be marked for life. My preference would be, if someone does a small infant child like that, they need to die. God’s going to deal with them one day,” Hurst said.

A person required to undergo the chemical castration must begin the treatment no less than one month before their release from custody and must continue treatment until the court determine it’s no longer necessary.

Hurst said Ivey hasn’t indicated whether she’ll sign the bill.

