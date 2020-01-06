Alex Trebek to Rep. John Lewis: Let’s survive cancer in 2020

Alex Trebek has a message of support for Congressman John Lewis as both fight pancreatic cancer.

Trebek said as the new year begins, they should focus on completing 2020 as cancer survivors.

The Georgia Democrat announced his diagnosis of advanced pancreatic cancer in late December.

“Jeopardy!” host Trebek made his illness public last March and has shared his progress and setbacks.

Trebek continues hosting the quiz show, and took on a special prime-time contest as well.

“Jeopardy! The Greatest of All Time,” with top contestants Ken Jennings, Brad Rutter and James Holzhauer, begins airing Tuesday on ABC.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.